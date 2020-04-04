Washington County Commissioner’s Court will discuss the approval of the first amendment to the interlocal agreement during a special session Tuesday held via Zoom.

This interlocal agreement pertains to a managing entity by Brazos Valley Council of Governments for the Brazos Valley Wide Area Communications System.

Other items on the agenda include:

• Awarding a bid for the 2020 seal coat.

•Approving an invoice for Hughes Tank, Inc.

• Act upon changes to the Washington County Compensation Policy.

• Act upon changes to the Washington County Direct Deposit Policy.

• Act upon approval of pending fairgrounds management’s rental regulations contracts.

• Act upon accounts payable.

To join the meeting via Zoom online, visit zoom.us/j/4689645016. The meeting ID is 468 964 5016. To dial by location, call 1-346-248-7799.