Washington County Commissioner’s Court will discuss the approval of the first amendment to the interlocal agreement during a special session Tuesday held via Zoom.
This interlocal agreement pertains to a managing entity by Brazos Valley Council of Governments for the Brazos Valley Wide Area Communications System.
Other items on the agenda include:
• Awarding a bid for the 2020 seal coat.
•Approving an invoice for Hughes Tank, Inc.
• Act upon changes to the Washington County Compensation Policy.
• Act upon changes to the Washington County Direct Deposit Policy.
• Act upon approval of pending fairgrounds management’s rental regulations contracts.
• Act upon accounts payable.
To join the meeting via Zoom online, visit zoom.us/j/4689645016. The meeting ID is 468 964 5016. To dial by location, call 1-346-248-7799.
