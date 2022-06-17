Washington County Commissioners will hold it’s regular meeting on Tuesday, June 21 at 9 a.m. at the courthouse.
On the agenda for the meeting is a towing increase, a July 4 parade permit for Chappell Hill and a professional engineering services proposal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.