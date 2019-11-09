Commissioners court will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Washington County Courthouse, court chambers No. 103 to discuss and act upon the approval of a resolution authorizing the submission of a grant application to the Office of the Governor, Homeland Security Grants Division, for night vision for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office SRT Team.
Commissioners will also discuss and consider several items, including:
