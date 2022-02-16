Welcoming new leadership

Robyn Hood, left, has been announced as Washington County's new E911 director and Wesley Stolz has been named the new county engineer. 

 Alison Bryce/Banner-Press

Washington County officials have named the next E911 director and county engineer.

At Commissioners Court on Tuesday, Robyn Hood was announced as the new E911 director while Wesley Stolz was introduced as the new county engineer.

