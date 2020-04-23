The number of deaths and positive cases inside Washington County from COVID-19 coronavirus are still rising.

According to the Washington County Joint Information Center, the number of positive cases associated with COVID-19 rose to 78 Thursday evening while the number of deaths rose to 11 late Thursday. By Thursday night, positive cases of the novel virus had risen to 85.

Thursday's announced deaths were identified as all female, one each in their 70s, 80s and 90s from the Brenham area. The female in her 80s was first confirmed on April 14, while the victim in her 90s on April 16, and the other on April 18.

Thursday's additions to the total positive cases range in age from young to old, but most are 60 or older. Most of Thursday's cases are under quarantine at home, according to Washington County EMS data.

The virus is affecting a local residential care facility, Brenham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, whose positive cases make up close to half of all the cases so far inside the county, according to health officials. Those same health officials said a majority of the deaths that’ve occurred so far in Washington County were residents of Brenham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

The news of the outbreak inside the facility has the attention of local, state and federal elected officials who assured residents Tuesday their offices were focused on assisting the vulnerable residents and staff living and inside.

The coronavirus has ravaged nursing homes across the U.S., with more than 10,000 deaths reported and many facilities saying they have struggled to access tests.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission said it has received reports that 164 residents of nursing facilities have died of the virus and 43 more with the virus died in assisted-living facilities.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said about 22,000 cases of the coronavirus have been reported in the state and 561 people have died.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without displaying symptoms.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. But it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death for some people, especially older adults and people with existing health problems.

At least 14 in Washington County have recovered from the virus, while five remain hospitalized and 53 are recovering at home.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.