The Washington County Courthouse (100 East Main Street, here) will no longer accept walk-ins from the public and will only allow people in by appointment.

“Washington County officials recognize our responsibilities to protect our employees while still providing essential services to our county residents,” Washington County Judge John Durrenberger said at a press conference Monday. “To fulfill these responsibilities, effective today in response to the COVID-19 virus threat, all county offices are closed to the public on a walk-in basis. Residents that need to access county offices may call said office to set up an appointment if required.”

There is also limited public entrance to the courthouse is through the west door on Park Street. All persons requesting access will be screened prior to being granted access. Screening will be done by answering three questions:

1. Have you felt feverish or experienced respiratory symptoms such as a cough or shortness of breath?

2. Within the past 14 days, have you been on a cruise ship or traveled to countries that are on travel restriction, including China, Iran, South Korea, the United Kingdom or most of Europe?

3. Have you been in contact with someone who has, or is suspected to have, COVID-19?

“We want to remind everyone that the renewal date for vehicle licenses and driver licenses has been extended 60 days past the current expiration date,” Durrenberger said. “Also, vehicle licenses can be renewed online. For clarification, please call the Tax-Assessor's Office. For additional information please call the main courthouse number 979-277-6200.”

As of 2 p.m. Monday, Washington County does not have any confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Officials ask all residents to continue to comply with Gov. Greg Abbott's Disaster Declaration as well as the Washington County and city of Brenham's Disaster Declarations.

For those needing answers for COVID-19 question, Washington County and the city of Brenham, in collaboration with Faith Mission, are putting together a 1-800 number for a call center regarding COVID-19. The call center will have four phones and be housed at the Cannery. The service is expected to be running by today.

For those needing to be tested, Washington County Health Authority William R. Loesch, M.D. advised residents to call their primary health care provider for screening. Tests will be administered by physician order only at this time.

Loesch also wanted to remind residents who are experiencing non-serious symptoms, such as drainage or fever, not to visit the emergency room so as to not overwhelm medical facilities in the area.

The Commissioners Court meeting today is not labeled as a social gathering, therefore the county can have more than ten persons in the courtroom. However to comply with the six feet social distancing requirement, commissioners will only accept the nine essential members of the court, two members of the media plus nine other citizens. Durrenberger hopes to resolve this situation in the near future by offering the meetings on a web conference platform.

The following county offices will be available by appointment only:

• Tax A/C

• County Clerk

• District Clerk

• County Attorney

• County Court at Law

• County Judge

• District Attorney

• District Court

• Elections

• Environmental Health

• Fairgrounds

• Human Resources

• Justice of the Peace Offices

• Sheriff's Office

• EMS Department

• Dispatch

• DPS

• Road and Bridge Department

• Addressing

• Treasurer

• Veteran's Office

• Auditor's Office

• Constable's Office

For more information, visit co.washington.tx.us.