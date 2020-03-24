The first coronavirus case has been confirmed in Austin County.
Austin County Judge Tim Lapham announced Tuesday afternoon the county had been advised by authorities of a confirmed case in a woman living in Sealy. Lapham said the family is self-quarantining and complying with proper guidelines, and that any potential exposure is being investigated.
The Sealy News reported that the woman in a Facebook post said she had been feeling ill, went through the steps and was tested Monday at her primary care physician at Rice Medical Center in Eagle Lake.
Her post also said her spouse and children have no signs or symptoms, and plans to stay quarantined and continue following doctors and rules from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention until her family is told otherwise.
“Any potential exposure is being investigated,” Lapham said in a news release Tuesday. “Our recommendations have not changed. Continue to practice good hygiene and social distancing. Stay home if you are sick. If you have symptoms, even if they are your usual allergies, flu, etc., call your doctor first. Only go to the doctor’s office or hospital if directed by the doctor. We need to isolate the virus. Stay home as much as possible. Limit your exposure. Tell this to your kids if they are running around on their extended spring break.” Stay calm and be safe.”
