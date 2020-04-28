The total positive cases of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, inside Washington County jumped Tuesday to 141 and deaths to 15 as health officials ramp up testing locally and across the state.

According to data obtained from the county’s joint information site, of the 22 new confirmed cases Tuesday, 14 of the infected are aged 60 or older, while 12 of those are 90 or older. The two latest deaths are an 80 female and a 90-year-old male, both from Brenham. At least 98 of the total 141 confirmed positive locally are over the age of 60.

The ages may signal more positive cases coming from Brenham Nursing and Rehabilitation, whose coronavirus outbreak occurring inside its facility brought out special response teams at the behest of Sen. Lois Kolkhorst (Rep. Brenham) and other health officials. Those same health officials said close to half of all Washington County’s positive cases emanated from BNRC.

The coronavirus has ravaged nursing homes across the U.S., with more than 10,000 deaths reported and many facilities saying they have struggled to access tests.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission said last week it had received reports that 164 residents of nursing facilities have died from the virus and 43 more with the virus died in assisted living facilities.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said as of Tuesday, Texas reported 26,171 positive cases and at least 690 dead of the virus.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without displaying symptoms. But the federal government signaled Tuesday it is trying to ramp up testing across the U.S.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

The JIC data for Washington County show most positive cases are recovering at home or have recovered while three remain hospitalized. In a regularly scheduled commissioners court meeting Tuesday, Washington County Judge John Durrenberger said of the 119 reported cases Monday, 84 are from the BNRC facility.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.