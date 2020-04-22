The number of deaths and positive cases inside Washington County from COVID-19 coronavirus are still rising.
According to the Washington County Joint Information Center, the number of positive cases associated with COVID-19 rose to 76 while the number of deaths rose to eight on Wednesday.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. But it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death for some people, especially older adults and people with existing health problems.
The virus is affecting a local residential care facility, Brenham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, whose positive cases make up close to half of all the cases so far inside the county, according to health officials. Those same health officials said a majority of the deaths that’ve occurred so far in Washington County were residents of Brenham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
The news of the outbreak inside the facility has the attention of local, state and federal elected officials who assured residents Tuesday their offices were focused on assisting the vulnerable residents still living inside.
The Banner-Press continues to seek interviews with those affected by this outbreak and will report its findings in more detail later this week.
