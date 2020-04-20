The number of deaths inside Washington County from the novel coronavirus has risen to six.

The rise in deaths came as at least 18 other confirmed positive cases of the COVID-19 came over the weekend, bringing the total positive cases to 68.

According to Washington County health officials, 61 of the total cases are from Brenham, four are from Burton and three from the Washington area. The data also show at least 29 of the confirmed cases and deaths are in people age 80 or older.

The virus in Washington County is affecting more women than men so far — 45 women compared to 23 men confirmed positive. At least six residents remain hospitalized, six are reported recovered and 50 are recovering at home.

In a news release early last week, Washington County Judge John Durrenberger asked residents to heed the Centers for Disease Control guidelines to prevent the community spread currently occurring here.

“Thank you to everyone who has expressed condolences for these families,” Durrenberger said. “We are all in this together. Let’s continue to follow the CDC guidelines to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 to others and those that are most vulnerable.”

According to Texas Health and Human Services, there are 18,923 cases of COVID-19 reported in the Lone Star State. 5,334 have recovered while 1,411 are still hospitalized and 477 have died. Texas has tested at least 182,710 so far, according to the HHS data.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

If you have questions or concerns regarding COVID-19, please call the toll-free COVID-19 Helpline at 800-845-8035.