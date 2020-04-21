Washington County health officials believe close to half of all the county’s positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases came from Brenham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on East Sayles Street.

In an interview Monday, Washington County Judge John Durrenberger also revealed at least five of the area’s six deaths were residents living at the nursing home.

“The first five were there,” Durrenberger said.

Durrenberger and commissioners were given the information in a daily briefing that may have excluded the name of the facility due to patient privacy laws.

“There is an outbreak in one of them,” Durrenberger said. “But I do not know which one…I do know that represents 42% of our total cases.”

The Banner-Press tried to confirm the nature of any outbreak inside the facility since receiving an anonymous tip via email April 7 about at least two residents testing positive for COVID-19, but was unable until receiving an email Friday from Sandra Duch.

“My mom is a resident at this nursing home and has actually tested positive,” Duch said Friday. “I would love if they could be recognized for working so hard to keep their patients safe. It’s been a difficult time with many of the workers being separated from their own families for weeks. If you drive in the entrance you will see a sign recognizing each employee to show them they support them.”

The Banner tried to get Brenham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to comment, but Nick Holder, administrator of the facility, said they wouldn’t be making one.

“We’re not going to make any comment, unfortunately,” Holder said when reached by phone Monday.

In an emailed statement Monday from the nursing home’s managing company, Brooke Ladner of Regency Integrated Health Services confirmed they are caring for patients who tested positive for the virus.

“Brenham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is caring for patients who are COVID-19 positive,” Ladner said. “The facility is following protocols for the COVID-19 virus in consultation with physician advisors, local health agencies and in accordance with CDC guidelines.”

Ladner, a senior vice president of business development, said they are prioritizing the health and safety of staff and residents.

“The health and safety of the patients and staff of Brenham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is the highest priority,” Ladner said. “We thank the staff for their commitment to the health of all patients at Brenham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.”

The Banner-Press was able to reach several residents living inside the nursing home. One of them who agreed to speak was 84-year-old Ernest Bentke, who said staff have helped residents stay safely inside their rooms.

“They told us to stay in the room unless we have to,” Bentke said.

Bentke said he’s been at Brenham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for about one year and doesn’t have any gripes.

“I stay here all the time,” Bentke said. “I don’t have no complaints. The place is clean and stays clean.”

Bentke said he’s still healthy and hopes his neighbors inside the nursing home stay that way too.

“I think they need to do all they can to stay healthy so we don’t come up with this disease,” Bentke said. “They’re doing all they can. They’re mopping floors and sweeping up the trash.”

Durrenberger tried to see the silver lining in Washington County’s rising number of positive COVID-19 cases and deaths.

“If they’ve had 42% of our total, it speaks well to the way our people in Brenham have reacted and kept social distancing and stayed at home,” Durrenberger said. “If we’ve only had 35 or so in a community of roughly 35,000 people in the county, that speaks pretty well to the way people have tried to conform to the rules. I’m trying to find the bright side of this somewhere.”

Brenham is also a healthcare hub for many surrounding rural counties and many of the area’s population are older, Durrenberger said.

“Brenham has lots of elderly people. So many people retire here. Maybe they’re not in a facility of some sort, but they like to buy property here and retire,” Durrenberger said. “So, overall I think we’ve done pretty well. The population has respected the rules and regs, so for that part I’m pretty happy. I just wish we didn’t have this situation with the nursing home. We were hoping to avoid it, but it’s happening everywhere else, too.”

Durrenberger is hoping the number of positive cases will stop coming, especially for nursing homes.

“It’s unfortunate when it gets into those type of facilities,” he said. “Those people are such high risk. It’s just hard to keep people apart in a situation like that. I hope that’s the end of it, but I got a feeling it might not be.”