Droughts. Floods. COVID-19.

Sherri Carver’s business has survived two of those things. She’s afraid it may not outlast the third.

For the last 20 years, Carver and her husband have owned and operated the Lake Somerville Marina & Campground bait shop and market at Brenham’s Overlook Park. The coronavirus pandemic, which officially reached Washington County on March 25, is quickly taking tolls on her shop and the surrounding parks and businesses in the area. The county confirmed the number of positive cases rose to 24 Tuesday.

As the pandemic spreads into Washington County, Carver is bracing for a shutdown.

“It’s not only us; it’s all parks,” she told The Banner-Press on Tuesday. “Of course it’s rough. Everybody’s on edge right now.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered all Texas State Parks to close at the end of business Tuesday, and while Overlook is not attached to Lake Somerville’s state parks — Birch Creek and Nails Creek — she believes her park and shop aren’t out of the water, yet.

“We’ve had to cancel all functions, bike rallies, special events,” she said. “It’s been really rough on us. Our park pavilion has closed, which has led to the cancellation of weddings and family reunions. Those are huge sources of revenue that are just gone now.”

Brenham and Burton, along with Overlook Park, were also set to be part of Bike MS: MS 150 Ride 2020, a national bicycle race and charity with a focus on fighting multiple sclerosis.

Because the land Overlook and her shop resides on is owned by and leased through The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Carver said there still remains a possibility the federal agency could nix park access for the foreseeable future.

That would mark just the third time in 20 years the park has closed, Carver said.

“We’ve close for two days in the 20 years I’ve owned by shop,” she added. “We closed twice when the bridge leading into our park was iced over, making it dangerous for drivers to cross.

“We’ve survived the drought years ago. We had five years of floods that closed down some of our campsites — but not all of them. We’ve always been able to stay open, but it may be COVID-19 that finally gets us. We could get a call at any time to close.”

Overlook was modestly busy Tuesday, with fisherman sprinkled on the banks and a handful of boats cruising across the lake water. Carver was not on site, but her shop was open and staffed as a consistent stream of fishermen and boaters made their way through the store.

Carver said her staff is following the social distancing (6 feet) and gathering (no more than 10 people in a group) guidelines issued by the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But while those guidelines aren’t keeping most park-goers home, she reiterated that the loss of large-scale events is putting the screws to her livelihood.

“We have a good staff; some of them have been with us for 10, 15 years … and it’s really hard to find good staff in a small community,” she said. “And we don’t want to lose them. But it’s getting to a point where we’re having to use our credit cards to pay bills just to keep our employees with us.”

Other fishermen and campers were made their way to the lake midday Tuesday, including Larry Hall. Hall had stopped at the Shell Station at Highway 36 North and FM 1948 to gather supplies for his boat and trip, and did so donning an N95 protective facemask.

“I’m 70 years old with diabetes,” he told The Banner-Press as he dumped ice into the boat’s live well. “I can’t take a chance.”

Rosenberg residents Michael and Kim Gonzales arrived at Overlook for a day-trip Tuesday, and were preparing their boat for the water, something the married couple and business owners said they have a little more time to do these days.

“We have a small landscaping business, and it’s slowed down quite a bit lately,” Michael Gonzales said. “The entire economy is starting to feel this … it’s no good for anybody.”

While Overlook and Welch Park remain open for the time being, Lake Somerville’s Birch Creek and Nails Creek parks closed late Tuesday as part of Abbott’s order.

“Given the myriad of challenges and heightened risks of operating the parks at this time, we believe this is the best course of action right now in order to meet the health and safety expectations the state has set out for the citizens of Texas,” Executive Director of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Carter Smith said in a news release Tuesday. “All state parks will remain temporarily closed until public health and safety conditions improve. During the closure, staff will continue to steward and care for the parks to ensure they can be immediately reopened to visitors at the appropriate time.”

Attendance across the lake traditionally begins to rise in March, and that was the case for Birch Creek and Nails creek in 2019 and this year. In data provided by the TPWD’s press office, Birch Creek saw 9,567 visitors in March 2019, and that number stayed steady at 8,302 in April of that year. Those numbers were 5,760 and 3,400 in March and April 2019, respectively, for Nails Creek.

The two parks had already welcomed a combined 9,966 visitors in February this year, with March’s numbers still being finalized.