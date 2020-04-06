Washington County now has at least 21 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The slight rise in cases comes two days after the first COVID-19-related death of a Washington County resident occurred — a male, 80-89 years old with multiple underlying health conditions who passed away early Friday morning.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we have to announce that Washington County has lost one of our residents,” Washington County Judge John Durrenberger said in a release. “The numbers we report every day are not statistics. These are our fellow community members who are fighting a tough battle.”

A day before the first COVID-19 death, county commissioners approved an amended COVID-19 disaster declaration with some teeth, enforceable by law for those who do not follow it.

According to the declaration, “a person who knowingly or intentionally violates this declaration commits an offense, punishable by a fine up to $1,000 or confinement in jail for a term that does not exceed 180 days.”

Commissioners Candice Bullock and Kirk Hanath joined forces with city council members Keith Herring and Clint Kolby to draft the new declaration for Washington County and a similar declaration was approved at city council Thursday.

The virus data of confirmed cases was obtained by The Banner-Press from a new website built and unveiled Monday by the collaborative efforts of Washington County’s Joint Information Center.

According to a Monday news release, the JIC is the result of Washington County emergency management officials, the City of Brenham, local school districts, Blinn College, the Chamber of Commerce, Baylor Scott & White, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and others. The site was unveiled Monday for Washington County residents to find COVID-19 information, the latest news, positive COVID-19 counts and health status, and some good news, too.

“In an effort to simplify the dissemination of information, squash rumors, and ensure the facts are presented, this central resource is essential,” Washington County Judge John Durrenberger said in the release.

The site will be updated by 10 a.m. Monday through Friday and “will include questions raised by the public,” according to the release.

The JIC also plans to release info continuously on its Facebook page.

“Other pertinent information will be posted to the Washington County Office of Emergency Management Facebook page several times daily and shared by other respective agencies,” the release said.

Brenham Mayor Milton Tate said he wants the public to make use of the new site.

“We want the public to have as much information and as many facts as possible,” Tate said. “If everyone in our community will make this website and the OEM Facebook page their first source of the latest, factual information, we will come a long way in reducing fear, rumors, and miscommunication.”

Residents can visit the JIC website at bit.ly/covid_count_wctx or via the Facebook page of Washington County Office of Emergency Management at @WashingtonCountyOEM.

———Banner-Press reporter Alyssa Faykus contributed to this report.