Creative kids chalk their walk

A trip around the world, or even the galaxy, is possible for a group of neighborhood kids with a little extra time on their hands and an abundance of chalk and creativity.

The Walnut Hill subdivision has been busy making a sidewalk chalk obstacle course for neighbors to play on this week. With sunshine and cool breezes, these kids busted out the chalk and got to work.

Catharyne Neil, resident of the subdivision, got the idea from a Google Classroom assignment her son was given. She rallied five families together to create a loop that stretches throughout the neighborhood.

“If it keeps us outside and busy and creative, then I’m all for it,” she said.

Her kids, Beckett, 10, and Dinah Grace, 8, decided to do an “Around the World” theme for their stretch of the street. This obstacle course requires hopscotch, jumping, zigzag runs, twirling and other creative activities marked by globes and animals.

Neil said her kids spent about four hours Monday night creating their masterpiece, along with the other participating families.

“I thought everyone could do it and make it bigger,” she said. “There’s a lot of kids in this neighborhood. I sent it out to some moms to split up a week-and-a-half ago.”

Once the forecast was clear skies and no rain, the signal was sent, and the kids began connecting their art with the art of their neighbors.

“They’ve had a blast with it,” Neil said. “This has always been a big walking area. They aren’t busy roads, there’s not a lot of thru traffic. I don’t know how many adults I saw turn the corner and look and started doing the obstacle course. We camped out in the chairs in the front yard and watched everybody do it.

“It’s been fun. It’s a nice way to see other human beings when at the end of the day you’ve seen the same three faces all day.”

The kids are still maintaining social distancing rules while playing together. They will wait until their friends are far enough away to begin following the course themselves. There is no contact involved, but social engagement abounds.

The Parker family also joined in the fun, incorporating their yard to enhance the fun. Pool noodles were cut to make hurdles and tunnels for the kids to play with. Three little geniuses, Clara, 6, Betsy, 10 and Joshua, 14, were responsible for the art on Shady Lane.

Their theme transforms from safari to the universe. The Parkers are applying their schoolwork to their artwork, creating themes around the planets they have learned about.

After traveling through the safari, kids will follow Mercury’s craters and jump from circle to circle. Then participants “float away” on balloons from Venus helium. The next prompt is to take a hike on Earth and run and dodge the lava on Mars, marked by a big volcano.

Next, kids twirl to get out of Jupiter’s hurricane clouds and try not to get dizzy in Saturn’s rings. An ice giant awaits in Uranus, which kids are prompted to run from and then run backwards like Neptune’s moon.

The Parkers used a sewer grate as a perfect circle for the sun, which you follow the rays, do the moonwalk, and land in their front yard to complete a new set of obstacles.

Other families did sky and sea themes, where clouds and rainbows and mermaids and sharks coexist peacefully on the streets.

Clara Parker happily proclaimed the family has three packs of chalk to continue connecting the streets together to have fun with other kids in the neighborhood. By the end of the week, it should all be connected.

The obstacle course starts on Harrison Road, heading towards Lubbock Street, then goes to Milroy Drive, Peachtree Drive, Shady Lane, Walnut Hill Drive, and back to Harrison Road.