The woman who began the Round Top Antique Fair in the 1960s passed away just weeks before the spring fair is scheduled to be held.
Emma Lee Turney organized the first fair in 1968 with 26 dealers present. According to a good friend of Turney, Barbara Tungate, Turney was a “always an entrepreneur” and was the first to have an antique co-op, renting out downstairs room to a group of dealers, including June Worrell who became a nationally known dealer in American furniture.
