Washington County Commissioners Court held its regular meeting on Tuesday, and Sheriff Otto Hanak spoke to the court about rising crime in the county.
“Crime is going up," Hanak said. "We’re getting a surge of criminals from the Harris and Travis county areas who are passing through and stopping. Even so much that they’re stopping at our H-E-B during daylight hours and stealing catalytic converters.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.