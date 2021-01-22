Brenham Washington County Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for a tip resulting in the arrest of an individual responsible for a theft.
Sometime between 6 p.m. on Jan. 4 and 6 a.m. on Jan. 5, a white 2006 Cimarron four-horse trailer (pictured right), bearing Texas license plate DRM-R84 was stolen from a business parking lot located in the 700 block of South Blue Bell Road in Brenham. The trailer was waiting to be repaired and is missing the front left tire. The horse trailer has the name “Jesse James McGinley” on the back left.
