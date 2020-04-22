Washington County Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in Tuesday morning’s armed robbery just outside of downtown Brenham.

According to the Brenham Police Department at 5:27 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of East Main Street in reference to an aggravated robbery.

Upon investigating, police said they found the victim was held at gunpoint by the suspect, who later fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

“The vehicle was later recovered unoccupied near the scene,” BPD said. “The suspect was described as an unknown male wearing all black with a mask over his face.”

BPD’s CID officers are working the case diligently and are asking for the public’s help in solving the crime.

“The Criminal Investigation Division is currently investigating this incident,” the release said. “If anyone has any information on this, please contact the police department.”

According to prior Banner-Press reporting, there have been a few armed robberies in past years. In September 2019, 43-year-old Elijah Holmes Jr. was arrested and later indicted on a charge of aggravated robbery after a Sunday, Sept. 8 robbery at the Rattler’s Country Store in Chappell Hill. About a year prior, two masked men fled the Dominoe’s Pizza in Brenham with a few hundred dollars after it was robbed at gunpoint.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects in a Tuesday Chappell Hill armed robbery that ended in a high-speed chase.

In an interview Thursday, Brenham Police Department Capt. Lloyd Powell said there have been two armed robberies so far this year in Brenham. He said investigators are hot on the trail of both robberies.

“We have an active investigation with good leads on both,” Powell said.

At least one of those was occurred February 25 when BPD responded to the 2900 block of Wood Ridge Boulevard to find a victim who told them he was robbed at gunpoint by two suspects who escaped in the victim’s vehicle. A Washington County Sheriff’s deputy located the stolen vehicle and a short pursuit took place before the vehicle came to a stop near South Market Street and the suspects fled the scene, police said.

Despite the recent uptick in robberies locally, Powell said he doesn’t see the data trending higher than normal for robberies yet.

“We’ve been really lucky, because other places it has been worse,” Powell said.

BPD wants residents to be cautious whenever they can.

“The Brenham Police also wants to advise the public to please be aware of your surroundings at all times, especially if you are alone,” BPD said in their release. “If anyone notices any suspicious behavior, please call the police.”

In the meantime, Powell said BPD has more officers walking the streets of downtown than ever before. Having started foot patrols about a year ago, Powell said he gets to enjoy being out of a police cruiser as he does business checks.

“We check every store,” Powell said. “I personally try to make every store every day, usually starting at seven in the morning...You’d be surprised how many stores there are once you walk all of them.”

Police continue their investigation into the incident. Any information related to the robbery can be called in to the police department at 979-337-7337, or Crime Stoppers at 979-836-8477.