The Brenham and Washington County Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 cash reward (each individual) for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for a burglary of a building incident that took place last week.
On Jan. 20, Brenham Police officers were dispatched to Andrea’s Taco Shop, located at 1102 N. Park Street, in reference to a burglary. Employees arrived at the store and discovered forced entry was made into the building and items missing.
