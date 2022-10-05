Meeting hostesses are Wanda Hermann, Shelly Hawkins, Stephanie Kinghorn, and Linda Epps. They decorated with patriotic table décor and booklets for everyone with our Constitution and Preamble to honor Constitution month.
The Washington County Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met on September 27 in the Nancy Carol Roberts Library.
Daughters of the American Revolution
Meeting hostesses are Wanda Hermann, Shelly Hawkins, Stephanie Kinghorn, and Linda Epps. They decorated with patriotic table décor and booklets for everyone with our Constitution and Preamble to honor Constitution month.
Linda Neinast began the September meeting of the Washington County Daughters of the American Revolution meeting with a prayer. Regent Barbara Owens followed with the DAR Ritual, the Pledges of Allegiance, The American’s Creed and the Preamble of the Constitution.
Linda Epps introduced the speaker, Jean Shoup, and she gave asynopsis of the Washington County Read book featured this year, “West with Giraffes, “written by Lynda Rutledge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.