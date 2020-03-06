Spring ahead

Spring ahead

Daylight saving time — the “move your clocks ahead an hour” that comes like clockwork every spring — returns officially at 2 a.m. Sunday. Most people just move their clocks forward an hour when they go to bed Saturday. You’d better get used to it. It’ll be in effect until Nov. 1.

It’s time to change time again.

Daylight saving time returns this weekend in the United States.

