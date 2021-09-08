Brazos Valley Gives is 18-hours of online giving that brings the region together on one day and as “one community” to raise critical funding and awareness for non-profit organizations throughout the Brazos Valley.
Powered by the Community Foundation, Brazos Valley Gives provides citizens and businesses an easy platform to support the mission and “good works” of local non-profit organizations that serve the Brazos Valley. Early giving begins on Sept.19.
