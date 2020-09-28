The Brenham Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the death of a one-year-old child after responding to a call over the weekend.
According to a statement released Monday afternoon by Sgt. Jason Derrick, on Sept. 19 at approximately 1:46 p.m., officers from the Brenham Police Department responded to an address located in the 700 block of Parkview in reference to a small child not breathing. Upon arrival, officers assisted with giving CPR and the child was taken by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White hospital in Brenham. The child was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.