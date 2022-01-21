According to Washington County Engineering and Development, Dierking Road between All Jersey Road and Sander Road will be closed to traffic beginning Monday at 8 a.m.
The closure is for bridge repairs. The road is planned to reopen on Jan. 27, weather permitting.
