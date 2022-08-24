The Washington County Commissioners met on Tuesday and extended the Disaster Declaration due to severe drought and increase of wildfires for the area.
“We’ve had a lot of dry, dry weather, and it doesn’t look like we’re going to get the substantial rain this time around either. We’ve had an increase of wildfires because of the dry conditions. By putting this in place, it helps us with several things. Such as purchasing options in an emergency situation,” said Emergency Management Coordinator Bryan Ruemke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.