In response to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, the Washington County District Clerk's Office is limiting a service it offers.
In a news release Wednesday, Washington County District Clerk Tammy Brauner said her office is temporarily discontinuing its acceptance of applications for U.S. passports.
"The Washington County District Clerk’s Office has temporarily suspended the acceptance of passport applications for the remainder of March and the month of April in response to requests for social distancing and for the safety of our employees and staff in connection with the current Coronavirus outbreak," Brauner said in the release.
If you need more information on a passport application during this time, Brauner said there's a way.
"With current travel restrictions and warnings in place, we do not feel this action will adversely affect the public," Brauner said in the release. "It is our understanding that temporary acceptance facility closures will not be posted on the national passport website travel.state.gov; however, for more information concerning location of available acceptance facilities the public may call 1-877-487-2778."
The Washington County Courthouse remains open to the public, but Washington County Judge John Durrenburger said Wednesday, March 18 the county may limit access in the coming days and weeks as state and local contingency plans begin in response to COVID-19.
