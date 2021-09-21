Bark in the Park is back for another year at Washington-on-the-Brazos on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The day will consist of a dog-friendly farmers market, demonstrations by Sgt. Brad Kuecker and his K-9 partner Riley with Washington County Precinct 1 Constables Office and adoptable pets available through the Brenham Pet Adoption & Care Center.
