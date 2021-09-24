Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library announced it will kick off registration for children 0-4 years of age and living in zip code 77833 at NCRM Library on Monday at 11 a.m.
The Dolly Parton Imagination Library, along with donations collected by the Brenham High School National Honor Society will provide a free book each month for children newborn through 4 years of age that live in the 77833 zip code.
