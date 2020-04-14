Brenham's U.S. Congressman wants to make sure domestic violence victims do not suffer needlessly while quarantined with their abusers during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter written to Vice President Mike Pence earlier this month, Texas Congressman Michael McCaul (R-Cypress) addressed the need for the prompt dispersal of funding for victims of domestic violence, both in the United States and Texas.

Last month, President Donald Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which included $45 million for the Family Violence and Services Program. Congress also committed $2 million for the National Domestic Violence Hotline. Both programs provide services to victims of domestic violence, including funding for shelter and assistance.

McCaul went on to state in his letter that funding provided through the CARES Act should be issued quickly, adding that funding will be needed to provide and maintain shelter for victims. McCaul is hoping to prevent evictions for individuals who require shelter as they go through the separation and legal processes related to reporting cases of domestic violence.

Hotels, motels, and other temporary housing facilities could be opened to victims needing temporary shelter, McCaul suggested.

The congressman also says information provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) listed 3,726,000 women and 3,138,000 men in Texas who have experienced a lifetime prevalence of intimate partner violence.

Washington County has seen a recent spike in domestic violence cases, and the rise has coincided with the arrival of COVID-19 in the county.

Data sent to The Banner-Press by Washington County Sherriff Otto Hanak on Tuesday revealed domestic violence investigations jumped from two in February, to 15 in March. The county’s first confirmed case of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, was reported March 25, but the county began executing safety measures to prevent the spread of the virus in the weeks leading up to its first positive result.

Brenham ISD, Burton ISD and many business, such as gyms, barber shops and salons and bars have shut down to help prevent the spread of the virus. Although essential services such as grocery stores, gas stations and some retailers have remained open, Texas residents have been encouraged by Governor Greg Abbott to remain home as much as possible.

Jean Luera, liaison for the Brenham Police Department’s Victim Service Program, suggested recent changes to home life may be a contributing factor in the rise of reported cases, but she said data is still being collected to determine a cause in the increase.

“Do you really think that things that are going on right now are not frustrating to people?” she asked rhetorically. “These frustrations come out in some sort of fashion, whether it’s criminal or just exercise. But there’s also a possibility that it’s just one of those things where an increase is occurring on its own.”

Luera’s program provides assistance to victims and their families, including shelter and referrals to local services. Luera said Brenham’s branch of Focusing Families Crisis Center, located at 124 West Commerce St., Suite A, is the county’s main resource for aiding victims. The center provides education, prevention and intervention services to help eliminate family violence, sexual assault and other crisis issues.

Luera said victims of domestic violence may contact BPD’s Victim Service Program Directly at 979-337-7340, local hospitals or the police department via 911.