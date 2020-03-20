The city of Brenham needs your help regarding flushing of disinfecting wipes and paper towels. As these products have flown off the store shelves in response to the coronavirus pandemic, we must be vigilant in not flushing them down the toilet and causing severe disruption in the wastewater infrastructure and treatment.
Due to the COVID-19 concerns, there is a shortage of toilet paper on store shelves. This may cause people to use alternative products such as paper towels, facial tissues, baby wipes, flushable wipes and other similar items. These products, including the flushable wipes, do not break down in the sanitary sewer system like toilet paper, which can cause sewer back-ups, sewer pump failures and treatment issues.
For more information or if you have questions, contact City Hall Public Utilities at 979-337-7400.Stay updated on the COVID-19 local alerts at www.cityofbrenham.org
