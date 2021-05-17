Members of the American Legion Quade-Werchan Post #338 of Round Top presented funds to the Round Top-Carmine High School Library, through a gift to the Round Top-Carmine Education Foundation.
The donation of $1,500 will be used to provide new books for students to use for class assignments as well as individual reading. Students were polled to determine the books they would enjoy reading and teachers listed suggestions for purchase.
