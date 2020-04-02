Editor's note: This report has been updated to reflect Board and Brush is temporarily closed and plans to reopen.

What would have been a joyous celebration for Lacey Harwood, owner of Board and Brush in Brenham, has turned into temporarily shutting her doors to the public and figuring out a new way of business.

Harwood would have been celebrating her first year of ownership for the creative do-it-yourself painting studio on her birthday, April 11.

“I’ve always been super crafty, not artistic, and creative,” Harwood said. “When I found Board and Brush, it fit. I’m a people person. I can talk to anyone and I like to have a good time and socialize.”

The DIY studio is known for project parties where groups can pick out any project they’d like from the website and bring their own snacks and wine and are guided by Harwood or one of her part-time staff members.

“You think of opening a business and it’s scary,” she said. “I never thought that this was something I could do. It was something I wanted to do, and after about a year of sitting there and dreaming about it, one of my coworkers said, ‘What are you waiting for?’”

Those words set the plan in motion, and eight months later, Board and Brush’s Brenham franchise opened.

Beforehand, Harwood lived the corporate life in administration. Now she works hard but “it’s good work and very fulfilling”

“It’s a lot of work, but you get to go and hang out with people and laugh; laughter is the best medicine you can have for anything,” she said. “Even during busy season between Thanksgiving and Christmas, I worked 21 days straight, there was no break. I was tired, but it was good. I was so excited to get up in the morning and go prep for class and have people come in and have a good time.”

On March 26, Board and Brush corporate announced they closed all corporate studios temporarily for workshops and pre-made project sales “for the protection of their employees, their families, your communities, and in particular, the first responders and front-line medical providers in your community.”

But Harwood took matters into her own hands and closed the Brenham studio on March 15 out of an abundance of caution.

Corporate has been helping its franchisers come up with creative ideas to keep revenue coming in while public gathering is shut down.

Harwood is now selling custom Easter baskets so patrons do not have to go out and spend excess time in the grocery stores buying items for their Easter baskets. The studio offers front porch pick up at the studio to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

However, the numbers were stark for Harwood when things first began shutting down.

“I had 68 cancellations in six days,” she said. “I was mentally and emotionally distraught. I was devastated. Here I am, I’m a baby business, under a year coming up to my first anniversary. Thank God the community stepped up. Not everyone asked for a refund. A majority of them said we will reschedule when you come back around.”

The future of downtown Brenham is still unknown to all, and Harwood hopes to make a recovery.

“If everything downtown closes, what do we have left? We’ve worked so hard to bring downtown back,” she said. “To see it possibly be in jeopardy now is scary and sad.”

But even in the darkest times, the small business community is pulling together.

“Everyone is working really hard to help each other,” she said. “Boutiques are sharing each other’s sales online, we are here for each other.”

Harwood is planning for a grand re-opening celebration once the all-clear is given from state and federal officials.

The Blinn College District Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is ready to help small business owners struggling due to the coronavirus epidemic.

According to Blinn Communications, the SBDC has gathered information regarding the $2 trillion stimulus approved by Congress last week, which includes direct grants to help small businesses, said Matthew Wehring, SBDC Director.

“One thing that is very significant in the package is a $10,000 grant available to most small businesses,” Wehring said. “It is a grant, not a loan that you have to pay back. Businesses must apply for it to get that money in their bank accounts.

“This could be a lifesaver for some of them.”

Wehring said the grant program has few requirements as the federal government worked quickly to provide an economic boost. The application takes approximately an hour to complete, he said.

“The size of the grant is not proportional to the size of your business, so you do not need to have $100,000 in revenue to qualify,” he said. “The government says they can get qualifying businesses the money in three business days.”

The stimulus package also includes the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which allows up to two months of payroll expenses for employers who meet program guidelines.

“We are available to discuss options regarding the stimulus and other economic disaster help programs,” Wehring said. “We have the resources to help determine what actions might be appropriate for a business and its situation.”

Blinn SBDC offices are closed to on-site assistance due to the coronavirus outbreak, but staff are available to assist small business owners at 979-830-4137 and sbdc@blinn.edu.