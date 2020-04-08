A bit of relief was granted to a handful of Main Street downtown Brenham businesses this week in the form of retail assistance grants.

Many downtown businesses and restaurants have been hurt by slower sales and forced closures due to COVID-19. The Main Street Board approved phase one of their COVID-19 assistance grant program Monday with money coming from a dedicated fund for Main Street improvement.

“Main Street over the years has raised money through events they’ve put on like Summer Sip Wine Night and Hot Nights Cool Tunes,” Jennifer Eckermann, director of Main Street and Tourism said. “What we looked at was where this money can we be impactful, especially with the number of people trying to stay open and pay employees, pay rent and bills. It make sense for us to support downtown businesses.”

A total of 17 business were awarded $500, totaling $8500 for phase one.

“We contacted a group of retailers and restaurants and asked them to fill out an application in three-and-a-half days and had 17 eligible applicants. We decided and approved as a board to give all these applicants $500. It’s not a lot, but it might help with rent or paying employees, however it could be helpful.”

Eckermann said the board was looking for a “quick and impactful” way to help downtown businesses the community does not want to see shut down.

She was quick to point out these grants were not based on tax dollars and businesses eligible for the grants were those in the Main Street program.

“These are the people that help us raise the money,” she said. “We wanted to give back to those who have been helping the program to help downtown Brenham to come out of this in the best way possible.”

Eckermann and the board want to do more to get “grants in hands” by the end of April. Another round of applications will be sent to eligible businesses to provide relief as quickly as possible.

The Main Street Board also voted to send a letter to all the landlords for downtown businesses asking them to consider abating a portion of their rent during these difficult times. The board recognized the importance of keeping downtown stores occupied, especially considering the difficulty landlords may face in finding new tenants after this disaster ends.

Another problem businesses are faced with is paying utility bills. On April 2, city council approved giving James Fisher, Brenham city manager, the power to administer policies and practices governing the operation of the city’s utility systems and associated services due to the state of emergency.

This will allow Fisher to assist utility issues on a case-by-case basis for late fees and cut offs for utility customers in the city.

Fisher said a utility billing committee is working to create policies for customers in need of assistance during the pandemic.

“Our utility billing department has been working with all of our residents and customers that are calling and providing options and ideas to help people take care of their bills,” he said. “We are continuing to provide services we are continuing to make sure our community is taken care of.”

For Dayna Corlis, owner of Anatomy Boutique, this grant will help pay utilities, rent and wages for her employees.

“If you have lost income and few sales, this will help, even if it’s not much,” Corlis said. “It will help some here and there during the week and can pay utilities for a few months, but the bottom line is we don’t have revenue.

Corlis is adapting to the times, pushing online sales on Facebook Live and other social media platforms. She is now offering curbside pickup delivery for local orders placed online.

For those wanting to try on clothes, Corlis can arrange a one-on-one appointment.

“We are trying to offer that service to them to help them so they can help us,” she said.

In the midst of unprecedented times, Eckermann said some businesses are doing well given the circumstances, especially restaurants.