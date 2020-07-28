Following the 2019 Waterline Downtown Replacement Project, the city of Brenham street department will be reconstructing four roadways in the downtown area. These streets are N. Park Street, N. Baylor Street., Vulcan Street, and N. Douglas Street.
Reconstruction is scheduled to begin on Aug. 3 and last for approximately six to eight weeks. Reconstruction of the roadway will be done in phases throughout this time-period. During the time of construction and during the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. this section of roadway will be limited to vehicular traffic throughout the work zones. City staff will work with residents and businesses to gain access to homes and places of work throughout this process.
