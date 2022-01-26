Nighttime paving operations for Business 290, which includes Main Street and Alamo Street) through downtown will begin on Sunday.
Parking throughout the area will be limited during operations. TxDOT encourages citizens to avoid parking in the area after 7 p.m. nightly and to expect delays and various lane closures as the project is completed.
