Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating today a two-vehicle crash on FM 50 near Snook.
The preliminary crash investigation indicates that at approximately 10:40 a.m., a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier passenger car was fleeing from Texas Game Wardens while northbound. A 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV — a Burleson County Sheriff’s Office unmarked vehicle — was traveling southbound, assisting the Game Wardens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.