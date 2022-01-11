A grand opening and ribbon cutting will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. at 3001 Aviation Way for the Dreamliner Diner at the Brenham Municipal Airport. Mayor Tate said, “The City of Brenham is excited to have the Dreamliner Diner at our airport for locals and visitors to enjoy.”
The hours for the diner are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. Mindy Canion, owner of the Dreamliner Diner states, “We love our community and are excited to open here at the airport.” She continued, “We look forward to meeting all the pilots as well as see all the locals that come to enjoy our breakfast and lunch.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.