Residents in Brenham and Burton will have an opportunity to receive their flu shots in a drive-thru setting during October.
Baylor Scott & White in Brenham will host a drive thru on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Adults and children six months and older will be able to receive the flu shot from the safety of the car. Everyone two years or older must wear a mask to receive the vaccine. Credit cards and insurance will be accepted. Normal copays apply. Without health insurance, the vaccine is $33 out-of-pocket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.