The Eagle Scouts of Washington County will hold a recognition ceremony May 17 at 6 p.m. at the Washington County Courthouse Annex for outstanding Boy Scouts.
The organization will recognize Eagle Scouts from 2019 and 2020: Tanner Lewis, Chance Wanderlich, Vance baker, Zach Duckworth, Jacob Counts, Colton Martin, Wyatt Trevino, Matthew DeCarvalho, Sam Gaskamp, Garrett Briggs, Dane Kruse, Lee Graves Jr., Hunter Fleetwood, Bryant Maxie, Bryce Jackson, Alexander Michaels, Ben Carlile, Blaine Bosse and Tyler Mertins.
