A hippity hoppin’ car parade Wednesday let residents of Argent Court Assisted Living Facility in Brenham know that Easter is on its way.

A parade led by the Easter Bunny and the Brenham Police Department allowed family members of resident to see their loved ones for the first time since nursing homes and assisted living facilities were ordered to be locked down in mid-March.

Cars and golf carts were decorated with Easter eggs, streamers and signs as they paraded past Argent Court residents. Gleeful shouts from grandchildren were heard as young children poked their heads out of sunroofs holding signs that said, “Happy Easter” and “We love Popo!”

The family of Kirby Lehrmann got to see their loved one almost face-to-face Wednesday and went through the parade twice to bring smiles to him and others.

“Not seeing him for so long, to see his face, we miss him so much,” Lehrmann’s granddaughter said.

His daughter, granddaughters and great-grandchildren were participants in the parade and were holding back tears. The closest they have come to seeing their beloved “Popo” is through a window at the facility.

“We wanted it to be special for all the residents here who have been going without seeing their family members for a while now,” Jeannie Kroll, Texas Home Health Group coordinator said. “We had the Easter Bunny coming, and we joined with the staff at Argent Court to organize this parade, had an awesome turnout and we hoped this brightened their spirits during this time.”

Kroll said residents aren’t alone in their struggle with loneliness.

“They feel a disconnect. They are feeling the same way we feel,” she said. “We’re so used to seeing them and interacting with them on our visits here. They’re missing the interaction with their family.”