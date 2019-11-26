The Brenham Economic Development Foundation (EDF) has announced that its members have elected five directors to serve a three-year term on the board starting in December.
Three current directors were re-elected to serve another term which includes Blake Brannon of Brannon Industrial Group, Chad Gerke of The Gerke Law Firm and Catherine Kenjura of Lacina & Kenjura, PC. Two newcomers to the board are Trey Hardy of Germania Insurance Companies and Randy Hodde of Hodde Real Estate.
