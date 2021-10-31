The Brenham Economic Development Foundation (EDF) is distributing ballots to its membership starting Nov. 1 to elect five directors to serve a three-year term starting December 2021 through 2024.
Three current directors are eligible to serve another term, which includes Chris Cangelosi of Citizens State Bank; Darren Huckert of Garza EMC; and Jim Kolkhorst of Kolkhorst Foods. Three additional nominees appear on the ballot: Clayton Collier of Collier Construction, Kyle Merten of Bluebonnet Electric, and Randy Weidemann of Van Dyke Rankin.
