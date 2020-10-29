The Brenham Economic Development Foundation (EDF) is distributing ballots to its membership to elect five directors to serve three-year terms from December 2020 through 2023.
Four current directors are eligible to serve another term, which includes Mike Hopkins Jr. of Mike Hopkins Distributing Company; Jimmy Lawhorn of Blue Bell Creameries; Barney Loesch of Thrivent Financial; and Melissa McCune of Baylor Scott & White.
