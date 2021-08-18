SNOOK — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) assisted with a multi-agency standoff with an armed suspect Tuesday on FM 60, near Snook, which began around 6:45 p.m. after the suspect shot a Burleson County Sheriff’s Office deputy and barricaded himself inside of a home.
The deputy, identified as Chief Deupty John Pollock, was attempting to serve an arrest warrant on the suspect when he was shot. Pollock was transported to CHI St. Joseph Regional Hospital in Bryan, where he remains in stable condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.