Eight people plead guilty to felony offenses and received terms ranging from probation to prison terms before Judge Carson Campbell in the 21st Judicial District Court, according to Julie Renken, District Attorney who listed case dispositions as follows:
• Christopher Reyes, 57, of Brenham; on May 16, 2016, the Court conducted a punishment trial for three counts of possession/promotion of child pornography. Reyes was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Counts 1 and 2, and received 10 years deferred adjudication probation on Count 3. After spending four years in prison, the defendant was released on parole in May 2020, but failed to report to the Probation Department of Washington County until May 2021. After a hearing on Sept. 2, the Court found that Reyes violated his probation by failing to report monthly to the Probation Department from May 2020 until May 2021, by continuing to reside within 1,000 feet of an elementary school and a church (premises protected by statute as Child Safety Zones), and by continuing to access the internet through an internet-capable device. At the hearing, the Court found Reyes guilty of Count 3, revoked his probation, and sentenced him to five years in prison.
