Sixteen starving dogs found with poor living conditions by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are now in the care of the Houston SPCA.
Nearly half of the emaciated dogs discovered living in poor conditions at a property in Washington County near Chappell Hill were bound by heavy chains. According to officials, six dogs on the scene were tethered while the other 10 were roaming loose or kept inside the debris-filled home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.