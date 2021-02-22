The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is in dire need of blood products due to the cancellation of numerous scheduled blood drives in our area. These cancellations were due to our unprecedented inclement arctic blast weather, which caused power outages, burst pipes and other disasters. The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center has reached out to the Brenham Police Departments for immediate emergency help.
The two departments have agreed t do all that they can to aid in this crisis. Brenham Guns and Hoses will hold two emergency blood drives.
