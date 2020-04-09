CHAPPELL HILL — For many residents of Washington County, it’s hard to imagine Easter without the church. Many families celebrate Easter with festive brunches, Easter egg hunts, family photos in the bluebonnets and whacking each other over the head with confetti eggs. For so many, these rituals come after a trip to church on a special Sunday.

After COVID-19 shut down much of the country and state, many churches made the decision to close their doors to the public to adhere to social distancing guidelines set by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the president and Gov. Greg Abbott. With no more than 10 people being allowed to gather at a minimum distance of six feet apart, traditional church services have been suspended.

One local church still wanted to honor Easter, even without a congregation.

On the morning of Holy Thursday, a day in the Catholic faith to commemorate the events that led up to the crucifixion of Jesus, the only shuffle was that of parish volunteers preparing the altar for Easter.

St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Chappell Hill felt fulfilling its Easter lily order was the right thing to do to support the Brookwood Community in Brookshire, a nonprofit vocational living center for adults with disabilities.

Fr. Jozef Musiol, pastor of the church, wanted to decorate the altar “for the Glory of God,” even if most parishioners would not see the flowers.

“For those of us who grew up Catholic, it’s hard not going to church on Easter,” Betsy Striegler, parishioner and volunteer said. “It would be sad for us if we didn’t do something to honor Easter.”

Striegler has been volunteering to decorate the altar with flowers for many years, but this Easter will always stand out to her.

“It was an honor and a privilege to get to do this,” she said.

Virginia Malinowski stopped to kneel before a statue of Saint Mary and say a prayer while helping decorate the church. With her gloves clasped and mask on, a stark reality was painted of what modern worship looks like today. She has been attending St. Stanislaus her entire life and was glad to be a part of “honoring God” with Easter flowers on the altar.

“It’s a time to rest and be with God,” Malinowski said of not being able to attend church publicly for the time being.

In lieu of church services, both women have made alternate plans of worship, including making home altars, praying the rosary and watching mass on The Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN) or Facebook Live.

On March 31, Gov. Abbott added churches to the list of essential businesses in Texas, which is dissimilar to federal guidelines for essential businesses. His order encourages churches to hold remote services whenever possible, but if they must meet in person, to follow the federal social-distancing guidelines.

St. Stanislaus has arranged for private visits to the church upon request and is adhering to this order.

“Fr. Jozef and the parish wishes everyone a happy Easter,” Striegler said.

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church was planning for some construction to its facilities after Easter, but due to social distancing and online services, the parish decided to move construction dates up.

“Like so many of us, we aren’t having worship in the church,” Carol Muegge, ministry and communications coordinator said. “We have been putting off construction until after Easter to have some remodeling work in the building. Since we couldn’t get in there because of coronavirus we started construction early and it will go on for six weeks.”

The plan had been to hold services in the parish hall, now Fr. Stephen Waley live-streams services and uploads them to the church’s YouTube channel.

“It’s so sad and the hall is so plain, but it is what it is,” Muegge said. “One of our parishioners made eggshell mosaics of the Stations of the Cross and we hung those up to make it feel more like a church.”

The parish is also streaming Stations of the Cross and a Good Friday service. For more information, visit www.stpetersbrenham.org.

St. Peter’s plans on having a belated Easter celebration, complete with Easter eggs and piñatas to celebrate being together as a congregation again.

Redeemer Church Brenham will host online worship services on Facebook and Vimeo on Sunday at 10 a.m.. Visit www.redeemerchurchbrenham.org or their Facebook page for updates.

Mount Rose and Mount Seriah Baptist churches are no longer holding in-house services amid the outbreak.Worship services can be found online at mtrosebrenham.org or on the churches Facebook page. To watch live the Sunday services begin at 9 a.m. with Mt. Seriah with Lead Minister Cock Williams and then at 10 a.m. Mt. Rose will hold its services with Senior Pastor John D. Harris.

There is also information about the churches Bible study and other items on the church website.