After a nationwide search, Washington County Emergency Medical Services has announced Lynn Burttschell as the Aviation Division Chief. Burttschell will be working with the director and ground division chief as his counterparts to continue furthering the multi-mission helicopter rescue program.
Burttschell began his public safety career volunteering in emergency services while attending Sam Houston State University in 1987. More than three decades later, he continues to thrive in and be motivated by public service. Always seeking professional improvement, he has progressed from a skilled provider to educator and leader in both EMS and rescue operations.
