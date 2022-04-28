Washington County Commissioners Court met on Tuesday where they heard the monthly reports from the County Clerk, District Clerk, Justice of the Peace, Auditor, Tax Assessor, Treasurer, Constables and the Elections Department.
The court also discussed and approved a master internship agreement between Texas A&M University and Washington County EMS for conducting an unpaid internship program for community hill nature.
